Skills competition at Colt World Series moved to Friday morning due to rain

MARION, IL (WSIL) - The festivities for this year's Colt World Series at rent one park were supposed to take place on Friday night but rain made that impossible.
This marks the 5th year the tournament has called rent one park its home...But there is still a plan to see these players play.
On Monday the News 3 cameras were at the pre-series exhibition game between team Germany and Marion.
That served as a good tune-up for the busy next few days of baseball ahead.
Tonight's skills competition is postponed to Friday.
Players will participate in several competitions and even a home run derby contest.
The colt world series is 6 days, 18 games. With 10 teams across 5 countries.
The tournament's chairwomen, Rachel Stroud says there is a lot for fans to look forward to this weekend.