SIU's Lance Jones named MVC Player of the Week

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- SIU Senior Guard Lance Jones is one of the Salukis top stars on the basketball court.
As of late Jones has been taking over games and that's why he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the week.
This is the first time the Evansville, Illinois native has won the award.
He led Southern this past week with 18.5 points per game and 3.5 assists per game.
Jones had a 16 point performance on New Year's Day.
13 of those points came in the second half which helped the Salukis comeback to take down Belmont by 18 points.
LJ says the honor and victory are nice but this squad has a long way to go and it starts with a tough matchup against drake on Wednesday night.
The Dawgs will try to make it 7 wins in a row for the first time since 2020. Both the Salukis and Bulldogs enter Wednesday night's game at 11-4.