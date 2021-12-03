You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SIU's Jack Colquhoun named semi-finalist for FCS punter of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Jack Colquhoun siu punter

(WSIL) -- The Augusta Sports Council announced that Southern Illinois punter Jack Colquhoun is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year Award. 

The semifinalists were chosen from a field of 37 nominated candidates. 

A senior from Australia, Colquhoun is SIU's all-time leader in career punting average at nearly 43 yards per punt. He's averaging 43.8 yards this season. Of his 47 punts this season, 14 have gone for 50+ yards and 21 have pinned the opponent inside its 20. He has only one touchback on the year.

The candidates were evaluated by the FCS Punter of the Year Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, number of times a punt was downed or kicked out-of-bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.

2021 FCS Punter of the Year Award Semifinalists

JT Bohlken, Illinois State

Brady Buell, Houston Baptist

Brian Buschini, Montana

Matthew Campbell, Citadel

Sam Clark, Sacramento State

Jack Colquhoun, Southern Illinois

Andrew Foster , Morehead State

Zach Haynes, Southeast Missouri

Brady Schutt, South Dakota

Daniel Whelan , UC Davis

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you