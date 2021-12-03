SIU's Jack Colquhoun named semi-finalist for FCS punter of the year

(WSIL) -- The Augusta Sports Council announced that Southern Illinois punter Jack Colquhoun is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year Award.
The semifinalists were chosen from a field of 37 nominated candidates.
A senior from Australia, Colquhoun is SIU's all-time leader in career punting average at nearly 43 yards per punt. He's averaging 43.8 yards this season. Of his 47 punts this season, 14 have gone for 50+ yards and 21 have pinned the opponent inside its 20. He has only one touchback on the year.
The candidates were evaluated by the FCS Punter of the Year Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, number of times a punt was downed or kicked out-of-bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.
2021 FCS Punter of the Year Award Semifinalists
JT Bohlken, Illinois State
Brady Buell, Houston Baptist
Brian Buschini, Montana
Matthew Campbell, Citadel
Sam Clark, Sacramento State
Jack Colquhoun, Southern Illinois
Andrew Foster , Morehead State
Zach Haynes, Southeast Missouri
Brady Schutt, South Dakota
Daniel Whelan , UC Davis