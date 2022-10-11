SIU Women's Soccer to hold ID Camp on November 13th

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - On the college soccer pitch, there are just 4 games left in the regular season but the Salukis still want to be involved in the community.
Next month, the Dawgs will hold another ID camp for players who desire to play soccer in college and beyond.
The Saluki women have been really impressive on the pitch this year and will look to help future soccer stars in our area.
The camp will be on Saturday, November 13th. There will be 2 sessions players can choose from.
The first one starts in the morning from 9:00-11:15am. Session two starts in the afternoon from 2:00-5:00pm. The cost is $125.
Head coach Craig Roberts and his staff will provide instruction, The camp will focus on skills and drills.