SIU Women's Soccer to Hold ID Camp on May 28th

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - All fall sports are in offseason mode but that does not mean players on those teams stop working.
SIU Women's Soccer program will hold an ID camp later this month for those interested in playing division one soccer in the future.
The last time we saw the Saluki women on the pitch, Southern won it's third straight spring game defeating Grace College 2-0.
The I-d camp is designed for girls in 7th grade and up. The camp will place an emphasis on aspiring female players who to receive exposure and the challenges of playing Division I soccer.
The camp will be run by head coach Craig Roberts and current players.
We spoke with Roberts after the teams spring season and he says it won't look like a typical off-season for the maroon and white.
"It will be a different pre-season than what they are used to but we got a really good foundation a great start here in a short period we have been here. They are like sponges right now they really want to absorb any instruction that they have been given and that's all I can ask of them we're just going to continue to make progress and drive this program in the right way, Roberts said."
The camp is on May 28th and will have both a morning and afternoon session. It will be held at the SIU soccer field.