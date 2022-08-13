SIU Women's Soccer rounds out fall exhibition play on Sunday

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- On Thursday, the SIU women's soccer team opened up its fall season, falling 2-0 to Indiana Wesleyan.
Despite the loss, there was a sense of energy around the team that has not been felt since the program started in 2019.
The teams' new head coach Craig Roberts said on Thursday he wants his team to be more aggressive and take more chances.
Expect to see the team take more of that approach on Sunday afternoon against Indianapolis.
Indy will be the Salukis' final exhibition game before the start of regular season play.
While soccer is often measured by wins and losses, it's all about daily improvement while focusing on the big picture for the soccer team.
"At the end of the season which is a long ways away right now than we are going to be much better than what we are right now and that's what the goal is. Can we establish ourselves to grow persevere and make sure we are strong in that area in that final part of the season," Roberts said.
The Salukis welcome the Greyhounds to the pitch in Carbondale on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Dawgs are still looking for their first goal of the year; we'll see if they can put a few in the net tomorrow afternoon.