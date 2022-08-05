SIU Women's Soccer returns to the pitch, begin fall practice

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - We know college football is coming, but football is not the only college sport about to start back up.
The SIU Women's Soccer team has a brand new look, starting with new head coach Craig Roberts. Roberts took over the program this offseason.
The Saluki women happy to return to the pitch and open up fall practice.
The maroon and white are getting set for their first exhibition match of the season.
That is a home match against Indiana Wesleyan on Thursday at 1:00PM.
Along with a new coaching staff, there are several new faces on the Salukis roster this year including some talent from overseas
We spoke with both returners and newcomers and they all say it's what is happening off the pitch that will help them once the season starts.
The Dawgs glad to be getting back after it. We'll have more on the team next week leading up to their match on Thursday against Indiana Wesleyan.