SIU Women's Soccer open fall season Thursday, host Indiana Wesleyan

There is just one more sleep until game day for the SIU Women's Soccer team.
Tomorrow the Salukis will open their fall season with a home exhibition game against Indiana Wesleyan
This year marks the 4th season in program history and first season for head coach Craig Roberts.
The Salukis have been hard at work over the summer months spending lots of time both on and off the pitch.
The Dawgs have done everything together this offseason. That includes team meals, yoga, trivia night, martial arts training and they even spent time with the National Guard.
The program built up the roster which now incudes international talent.
The Maroon and White were undefeated during their spring season. The team says they plan to continue that success starting tomorrow afternoon.
It's the Salukis and Wildcats on Thursday afternoon at 1:00PM.