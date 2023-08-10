 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Hardin, Gallatin, Williamson and Saline County Illinois.

Butler,Wayne, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard, New
Madrid, and Mississippi Counties in Missouri,

Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves,
Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden,
Caldwell and Christian Counties in Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of Interstate 55 in
southeast Missouri, Interstate 57 in southern Illinois, and
Interstate 24 in southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

SIU Women's Soccer holds Meet & Greet with fans ahead of season

  • Updated
  • 0

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The SIU Soccer team has a bunch of new faces this year, including their head coach Graeme Orr.

After getting a chance to meet the players and teach them his style, the next thing to do immerse the Salukis into the community.

Southern held a meet and greet for fans and backers ahead of the season.

The Dawgs were out in full force interacting with all those who root for them and cheer them on.

The event was held at Buffalo Wild Wings in Carbondale and there was a pretty good turnout.

New head coach Graeme Orr will have his work cut out for him. SIU won a program best 8 games last season.

The event was all about having fun and connecting the program to the community.

Both Orr and Senior McKinley Stiff say its great to receive all the support from across the area as southern gets set for another season.

