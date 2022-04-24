SIU Women's Soccer Goes Undefeated in Spring Season

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The spring season in college soccer is short and most games are not all at home. The saluki soccer program lucked out this year hosting all three games during the spring.The Salukis will have one final team meeting on Sunday before heading into the off-season, The team returns back to their home pitch in August.
Southern hosted Indiana based Grace College on Saturday to round out the team's spring season.
Following a scoreless first period, the Salukis were filled with energy in the second half.
North Dakota state transfer Paris Walsh put the Dawgs on the board first with a 40-yard boot off a free kick that bounced into the goal for the score. This was the first collegiate goal for the Junior, giving Southern a 1-0 advantage.
The Salukis added to their lead in the second period thanks to Sophomore McKinley Stiff. Stiff received a nice pass and drilled one way over the head of the keeper to push the Maroon and White lead to 2-0.
SIU defeated Grace College 2-0.
The Salukis finished the spring season 3-0 and the players say they are noticing the program moving in the right direction.
"Didn't win a single game last season, or the season before and now we just won all 3 of our spring games so to only have a month to build
Already be building this much is just a great feeling, Paris Walsh said."
"We didn't win a game last fall season so to come out here and score as many goals as we did in just less than a week, in 5 days it's pretty remarkable and I'm pretty excited for august to get around, McKinley Stiff said."