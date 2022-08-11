SIU Women's Soccer falls to Indiana Wesleyan 2-0 in season opener

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Over the past few months, There has been a lot of excitement around the SIU Women's Soccer program.
The Dawgs have a brand new coach and even some new players.
Game day finally here for the Salukis on Wednesday they opened up the fall season hosting Indiana Wesleyan.
Both the Salukis and Wildcats plated an exhibition game before the true start of the season.
SIU falls 2-0 to Indiana Wesleyan in their first exhibition match of the season
Head Coach Craig Roberts says he wants his team to be more aggressive in their game moving forward.
The Salukis are back at home this weekend for their second exhibition match of the season. SIU entertains Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon at 1:00PM.