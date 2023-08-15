SIU Women's Soccer enters season with high expectations

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - From Football to Fútbol. The Saluki Soccer team starts the season at home this thursday.
A new head coach and lots of new players, infact more than 30 total are on the SIU roster.
We got our first look at maroon and white on the field before the home opener against Jackson State.
The Salukis season is nearly here. The team is hard at work trying to build chemistry.
They've been doing Two-a-days for a while to try to speed that up.
The team knows there is still parts of the game they can improve on.
New Head Coach Graeme Orr joined the Dawgs after a successfull run at West Alabama. He's putting his mark on the program early.
Last year Southern won a program best 8 games and went to the playoffs for the first time in program history.
The team says even with a new leader and new faces they still have a target on their back but they embrace that.