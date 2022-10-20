SIU Women's Hoops to hold Tipoff Celebration on Sunday night

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - As high school and college football start to wind down, Basketball starts to heat up.
There are a ton of new faces on the SIU Women's Basketball team this year.
The Dawgs want everyone to know who they are, so they have big weekend planned for the community.
The Saluki women are led by first year head coach Kelly Bond-White, she spent 19 seasons at Texas A&M before taking over at Southern.
Southern will take a brake from the practice court on Sunday night for a tipoff celebration at the Route 51 Brewing Company in Elkville from 6:30 - 8:30PM.
The celebration will feature food, fun, a meet and greet with both the coaching staff and players. Plus the rare the chance to take pictures with the MVC Championship trophy.
In case you forgot, The Dawgs won the valley conference last year.
KBW says this event is a must for all Saluki supporters.
SIU faces McKendree in an exhibition game on November 5th. The Maroon and White then start the season one week later at home against Middle Tennessee State.