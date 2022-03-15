SIU Women's Hoops receives send off ahead of WNIT matchup against Purdue

CARBONDALE, IL - (WSIL) - The SIU Women's basketball team is not in The Big Dance, but the season will continue for the Saluki Women.
Southern will matchup against Purdue in the first round of the WNIT tomorrow night.
The maroon and white got one final send off before their trip to West Lafayette.
The Salukis still have the potential to play into late march and into early April.
Wednesday could be Head Coach Cindy Stein's final game of her career, But if the dogs can win 6 in a row they will be WNIT champions.
For now the focus is on Purdue, the Boilermakers have lost their last 3 games. Southern hopes to hand them their 4th straight loss on Wednesday night.
News 3 has also learned their will a free watch party led by the Dawg Pound in Cook Club at the Banterra Center on Wednesday at 6PM.