SIU Women's Hoops reacts to #7 MVC preseason ranking

  • Updated
  • 0
CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The MVC released the Preseason Poll to determine where league members will finish for the upcoming season.

Murray State was picked to finish #4 in the poll. SIU was picked to finish #7.

The full VC Preseason Poll can be found below.

MVC Preseason Poll (First-place votes)

1. Belmont (32)

2. Illinois State (7)

3. Drake (6)

4. Murray State (2)

5. Northern Iowa

6. Missouri State (1)

7. Southern Illinois

8. Indiana State

9. Evansville

10. Valparaiso

11. Bradley

12. Illinois-Chicago

