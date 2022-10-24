 Skip to main content
SIU Women's Hoops holds Tipoff Celebration ahead of 2022 season

  • Updated
ELKVILLE, IL (WSIL) -  College basketball will be here in a blink of an eye.

The new look Saluki Women have a brand new coaching staff and nearly an entirely new roster.

The Dawgs had a tipoff celebration party over the weekend to get the Saluki faithful ready for some hoops.

Southern held its inaugural tipoff party at the Route 51 Brewing Company in Elkville. You can't have a party without music and there was plenty of it.

The celebration featured members of the Dawg pound and other SIU backers who got a chance to hear from new head coach Kelly Bond-White.

Fans also got a chance to meet this year's team and share laughs.

A reminder Southern opens up the year with a exhibition game at home against McKendree University on November 5th.

Then they host Middle Tennessee State to open the season for real on November 12th.

