SIU Women's Basketball holds season ending banquet

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - After a remarkable year that ended with a Missouri valley conference regulars season championship, the SIU Women's Basketball team put one final bow on their 2021-2022 campaign.
The Saluki Women held their annual season-ending awards banquet today inside the Banterra Center.
The Saluki Women's Basketball banquet was filled with players, coaches, and families. Head Coach Cindy Stein provided some opening remarks about how unique and special this group of players was on this years team.
Today was filled with reflection, after all this years team won the MVC title and were undefeated at home with a perfect 11-0 record.
The teams big three graduate students, were the heart and soul of the team's success this year. They all say today was emotional as its officially marked the end of their college basketball careers.
A reminder coach Cindy Stein is now officially retired, No word yet on who will be the next coach of the Saluki women. We'll keep you updated on the teams coaching search throughout the off-season.