SIU Women's Basketball Clinch MVC Regular Season Title

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro

.Recent and future rainfall in the Big Muddy basin will cause rises
in the river. At Plumfield and Murphysboro, the river is expected to
go into minor flooding this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to increase over the
Quad State region overnight. Rainfall amounts of two to locally four
inches of rain can be expected through Monday morning with this
dynamic weather system. This will cause scattered flooding issues to
develop.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Crittenden,
Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Union KY and Webster.
In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more
widespread during the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall
rates in and near thunderstorms will exceed the ability for
the ground to absorb the torrential rainfall and the creeks
and streams to handle the runoff. With most of this rainfall
occurring at nighttime, dangers of flooding will only
increase for drivers and residents across the region.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

SIU Women's Basketball Clinch MVC Regular Season Title

SIU Women's Basketball Clinch MVC Regular Season Title

(WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Women's basketball team clinched the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title on Saturday afternoon despite their loss to Valparaiso.

The Beacons defeated the Salukis 67-54. Southern struggled from the field shooting 31.7% as well as the from the free-throw line shooting 56%.  

Despite the loss, the Salukis came home champions. They clinched the MVC regular season title after Loyola Chicago upset Missouri State on Saturday afternoon.  

A few hours after their game, fans, family and friends gathered at the Veterans Airport in Marion to surprise the newly crowned champions. 

This is the first regular season Missouri Valley title for Southern since the 2006-2007 season. The Salukis were picked to finish eighth in the MVC preseason poll. 

SIU will enter next week's MVC Hoops in the Heartland tournament as the number one seed. They will face the winner of the Indiana State/Evansville game on Friday, March 11 at 12 p.m.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

