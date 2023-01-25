SIU Wins Fifth-Straight Game Over Murray State

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Saluki basketball team is embracing the Michael Phelps quote of "It's not how you start, but it's how you finish." This team had major issues winning close games just a season ago, now six of their 17 wins have been by five points or less, and the latest victory came in a heated rivalry at home against Murray State.
"They have been in that position a lot of these guys you know, especially Marcus, Lance, those guys have been through ups and downs in their career, and I think every time, no matter how the game is going they always believe they are going to win, that's a powerful thing as a team," said SIU Head Coach, Bryan Mullins.
Senior Forward Marcus Domask added, "losing those close ones are a heartbreaker so to come out on top you know in a lot of them so far feels good and you know we got to continue to get better and hopefully we don't win close games but win blowouts that's what we love to do."
"We never give up, we do just the right amount of plays you know have a lot of toughness towards the end just trying a play a full 40 minutes and grinding it out till the end," said Senior Guard, Lance Jones.
Head coach, Bryan Mullins did not want to be reminded of the team's struggles from a season ago, because that was last year. For the moment, the Dawgs are alone in first place and plan to stay there.
The win over the Racers makes it five in a row for SIU. Southern is back in action on Sunday when they travel to Normal to face Illinois State.