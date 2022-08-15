SIU Volleyball Sets Sights on Upcoming Season

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The college volleyball season is just 11 days away.
The team has been working hard the past few weeks getting ready for the upcoming season and the Salukis are looking to make some noise in the MVC this year.
The Salukis have been hard at work this month practicing two times a day. Monday afternoon practice got underway with serving and setting practice along the Davies Gym walls.
Head Coach Ed Allen then spoke with his team and walked them through drills for ball control, defense and communication.
The Salukis did not have the season they would have liked last year finishing 5-26, one of the team's goal's this year is to win more conference games.
Senior Bailey Neuberger spoke about what makes this year's group of girls so special.
The Salukis will travel to St. Louis on Wednesday to face SLU in an exhibition match.
They open their regular season at home for the Saluki bash on Friday, Aug. 26 against SIUE.