 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SIU Volleyball Sets Sights on Upcoming Season

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU Volleyball Sets Sights on Upcoming Season

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The college volleyball season is just 11 days away.

The team has been working hard the past few weeks getting ready for the upcoming season and the Salukis are looking to make some noise in the MVC this year.

The Salukis have been hard at work this month practicing two times a day. Monday afternoon practice got underway with serving and setting practice along the Davies Gym walls.

Head Coach Ed Allen then spoke with his team and walked them through drills for ball control, defense and communication.

The Salukis did not have the season they would have liked last year finishing 5-26, one of the team's goal's this year is to win more conference games.

Senior Bailey Neuberger spoke about what makes this year's group of girls so special.

The Salukis will travel to St. Louis on Wednesday to face SLU in an exhibition match. 

They open their regular season at home for the Saluki bash on Friday, Aug. 26 against SIUE.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

Recommended for you