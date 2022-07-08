SIU Volleyball opens up first of five summer camps

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - We've spent the last couple of days bringing you closer to the game of Volleyball.
Lately it's been high school tournaments that have served as a nice tune up for the start of the season.
Today SIU hosted their first of five volleyball camps inside the Banterra Center
Today's camp was for kids in first through 8th grade and focused on volleyball basics which means Pass, Set and Hit.
It was an enjoyable day for the roughly 40 or so campers who were in attendance.
The camp started today and runs through next Thursday.
We spoke with a pair of Saluki players who say going from player to coach is neat, as it reminded them of when they were campers more than 10 years ago.
The Salukis will continue camp tomorrow, hosting several different local high school programs in the Banterra Center.
That event runs from 9 to 4 on Saturday.