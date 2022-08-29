SIU Volleyball looks for first win heading into seven game road trip

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) --It was an inauspicious start to the Saluki Volleyball season.
The Dawgs dropped a five-set heartbreaker on Friday night and then fell in four sets to Grambling State on Saturday.
Now they will have to be road warriors.
SIU started out with a a ton of energy in the first set against Grambling State on Saturday, But then tailed off and could not recover.
The dawgs showed flashes of potential...Failed to earn a victory in the saluki bash
SIU will first travel to Tennessee on Tuesday to face UT-Martin and then head to Louisiana for the Colonial Classic.
Head Coach Ed Allen says his team is going through some growing pains right now, but hopes the team is able to rally around its newcomers.
The Salukis and Skyhawks battle in Tennessee on Tuesday night at 6:00PM.