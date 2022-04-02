 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34, nearly calm winds, and
relatively clear skies will result in frost formation overnight.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri generally north of a Zalma to Cape Girardeau
line, and across west Kentucky, north and east of a Wickliffe,
Paducah, Princeton and Herndon Kentucky line.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread light and areas of moderate
frost are expected across the entire advisory area overnight and
into early Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

SIU Volleyball Holds Spring Game

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The SIU Volleyball team opened up its spring season Saturday afternoon. The Salukis played a pair of matches, the first against sister school SIUE and the second against Jefferson College.

Scores were kept at today's matches, but winning and losing now does not paint the whole picture. 

The Salukis are coming off of a season in which they failed to win a single conference game and ended the year with a 5-26 record. 

With COVID-19 behind the team, this has been a more normal off-season, which could be very helpful down the road. 

Head coach Ed Allen said he is looking to see how his ladies come together during the spring season and improve in certain areas. 

The Salukis have a few more spring matches left before starting back up again in August.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

