SIU Volleyball Holds Spring Game

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The SIU Volleyball team opened up its spring season Saturday afternoon. The Salukis played a pair of matches, the first against sister school SIUE and the second against Jefferson College.
Scores were kept at today's matches, but winning and losing now does not paint the whole picture.
The Salukis are coming off of a season in which they failed to win a single conference game and ended the year with a 5-26 record.
With COVID-19 behind the team, this has been a more normal off-season, which could be very helpful down the road.
Head coach Ed Allen said he is looking to see how his ladies come together during the spring season and improve in certain areas.
The Salukis have a few more spring matches left before starting back up again in August.