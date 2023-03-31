SIU Star Guard Lance Jones enters transfer portal

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- First it was Dalton Banks, then it was Marcus Domask, now its Lance Jones, all there Saluki Basketball players are in the transfer portal.
It is crushing news since Jones was one of the teams best players.
Jones was really one of the top players to ever put on a Saluki uniform.
The star guard finished his SIU career with 1,514 points which is 11th most in program history.
He also connected from downtown 205 times, that is 5th most in program history.
The Evansville, Illinois native broke the news on twitter thanking Saluki nation for accepting him as one of their own.
We'll keep tabs on all three players and let you know where they end up once they choose their next teams.