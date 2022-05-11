SIU Softball's Jenny Jansen Named MVC Player of the Week

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The SIU softball team has had an exciting few weeks, they've won five straight games and are coming off of a sweep against Illinois State, clinching the third seed in the MVC Tournament. The team also had a few athletes recognized this week, including Graduate Student Jenny Jansen, who was named the MVC Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Jansen was key in last weekend's double header sweep over Illinois State. In two games, the Warrenton, Mo native went 5 for 7 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs.
She recorded multiple hits in both games, getting her fourth three-hit game of the season.
Jansen and the Salukis are back in action Thursday at the 2022 MVC Tournament at Missouri State, their opponent is still to be determined.
Jansen was not the only Saluki that received an award this week.
Sarah Harness, Jenny Jansen and Rylie Hamilton were all named to the MVC First Team.
Elizabeth Warwick received Second Team honors.
Catcher Sidney Sikes earned a spot on the MVC All-Defensive team.