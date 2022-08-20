SIU Softball's Charlotte West Stadium Gets Field Upgrade

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU Softball's Charlotte West Stadium got a face lift this summer. Crews have been hard at work the past few weeks getting the field ready for the upcoming season.
The field improvements include a complete laser re-leveling of the field, reset infield, all-new sod and the addition of Bermuda grass.
Construction on the new field began a few weeks after the MVC announced that the Salukis will host the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Softball Tournament.
It is the fifth time in 20 years that SIU will host the tournament. The Salukis will welcome 11 other softball programs to Charlotte West Stadium from May 10-May 13th, 2023.
SIU Softball Head Coach, Jen Sewell spoke about what this project means to the Saluki Softball program.
As of this week, the field is 90% completed. Southern will get to play their first game on the new field on Sept. 17 when they host John A. Logan for a Fall Ball game.