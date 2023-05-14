SIU Softball to Play #15 Utah in NCAA Tournament Regional Game

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The NCAA Softball committee has made their decision, and the Salukis are headed to Salt Lake City to face #15 Utah in the NCAA Softball Tournament Regionals.
Yesterday, the SIU Softball team held a selection show watch party at Saluki Stadium. 64 college softball teams will play in this year's NCAA Softball tournament, and because they won the Missouri Valley Conference, Southern received an automatic bid.
Lots of familiar faces were in attendance, including players' families and friends, as well as lots of SIU supporters. Former head coach, Kerri Blaylock was also there.
After some waiting, the bracket was finally revealed. The Salukis will take on the No. 15 Utes in the Salt Lake City Regional at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium. Baylor and Ole Miss received the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the regional.
The Salukis and Utes will play on Friday. The game time is still to be determined.