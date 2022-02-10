SIU Softball opens on season on Friday, plans to defend MVC Title

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - While our focus has been all basketball over the last few months...We're less than 24 hours away from the start of another college softball season.
Salukis head coach Kerry Blaylock has high expectations for the defending MVC champs.
The Dawgs did lose some key pieces from that conference championship team a season ago, but they believe they have what it takes to repeat as MVC champions.
Southern has been hard at work inside Charlotte West Stadium before opening day arrives tomorrow morning in Alabama.
We spoke with a pair of the Salukis top pitchers who say the team needs to improve on its communication, but they also admit they are ready to finally play some softball that counts.
SIU Junior Pitcher, Sarah Harness said, "We have a lot of underclassmen on the field so that's a hard role to assume, but I think as we grow as a team this year and really just flourish the communication, but as of right now I would just say our communication."
SIU Sophomore Pitcher, Madi Eberle said, "It's going to be super exciting to have some different hitters other than our hitters, our hitters obviously know how we throw so its going to be super exciting to throw to some different hitters and different competition."
Up first for the Dawgs a road trip to Alabama to play in the troy classic. SIU faces the College of Charleston, Troy, and Purdue Fort Wayne. First pitch is set for 11:00AM on Friday.