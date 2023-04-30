SIU Softball Honors Three Seniors on Senior Day

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The SIU softball team honored its three seniors following their game two win over Murray State on Saturday. Aubree DePron, Karrigan Gamm and Tori Schullian are all graduating this May.
Before the Salukis were honored, SIU players gave flowers to the four Racer seniors.
Each Saluki was escorted by family and friends and were honored for their hard work throughout their time at SIU.
Head Coach, Jen Sewell spoke about each player, and then it was picture time.
Aubree, Kerrigan and Tori all spoke about what the day meant to them.
"It means the world; I mean we came into today just wanting to have fun. We've obviously been struggling a little bit, and we're just taking the positives out of every situation, and I think that helped us today come out with a win," said senior Aubree DePron.
Kerrigan Gamm added, "I mean the win is great, but I think just the day in general just no one else I'd rather spend it with than my team, and the chemistry we have, it's just an amazing feeling, and then to go out with a win just makes it even better."
"Senior day means everything to me. It's been a wild ride this year, we've had some ups and downs, but honestly, I wouldn't want to go through it with any other team. We're so close and it's made this day extra special for these three seniors," said Herrin native, Tori Schullian.
A huge congrats to the Saluki and Racer seniors. The SIU softball team went on to win the series, downing Murray State by one run in game three.