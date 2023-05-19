SIU Softball falls 11-9 to Utah in first game of NCAA Regional Round

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WSIL) - The SIU Softball fell 11-9 to (#15) Utah in the first game of the Salt Lake City NCAA Regional Tournament.
The Salukis four-game winning streak was snapped with the loss.
The Maroon and White trailed 5-0 after the first inning, and were down 6-0 before finally getting on the scoreboard.
At one point, Southern tied the game at 9-9 before giving up a pair of runs to the Utes to give Utah an 11-9 lead.
SIU will face Baylor at 4:30PM on Saturday. A Saluki loss would eliminate them from the NCAA Tournament.