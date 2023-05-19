 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SIU Softball falls 11-9 to Utah in first game of NCAA Regional Round

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU Softball falls 11-9 to Utah in first game of NCAA Regional Round

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WSIL) - The SIU Softball fell 11-9 to (#15) Utah in the first game of the Salt Lake City NCAA Regional Tournament. 

The Salukis four-game winning streak was snapped with the loss.

The Maroon and White trailed 5-0 after the first inning, and were down 6-0 before finally getting on the scoreboard.

At one point, Southern tied the game at 9-9 before giving up a pair of runs to the Utes to give Utah an 11-9 lead.

SIU will face Baylor at 4:30PM on Saturday. A Saluki loss would eliminate them from the NCAA Tournament. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you