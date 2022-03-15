SIU Softball enters conference play with confidence following pair of home wins

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - 10-8 may not seem like a good record over 18 games, But the Saluki softball team is in a pretty good place right now.
The maroon and white have won 3 of it's last 4 games, And have won 5 of it's last 6 conference openers.
SIU visits Missouri State to open MVC play on Wednesday.
The softball Salukis did something they have not done all season. Win back to back home games.
The maroon and white beat its sister school SIUE 9-4 on Monday.
The Saluki women put this game out of reach in the 4th inning, as Southern had 7 baserunners cross the plate.
The players say the teams new head coach Jen Sewell is making this group believe they can be special again this year.
Game 1 of the doubleheader on Wednesday is set for noon.