SIU Softball Coach Kerri Blaylock retires, Jen Sewell becomes third coach in program history

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - After winning the Missouri Valley conference last season the SIU Softball team just missed the post-season this year.
The team had an interesting season. Head Coach Kerri Blaylock stepped down in early March and Jen Sewell took over.
On Monday, Blaylock announced her retirement from the program.
The team held a press conference today and several current and former Saluki players were in attendance.
Blaylock spent 22 years as the Salukis head coach. She now passes the torch to Jen Sewell who was the teams interim coach for a majority of the year.
Siu-will spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach for the Dawgs and now she will be the third head coach in program history.
The Herrin, IL native is leaving the program, but won't be too far away and left the door open to be involved with the team in some way moving forward.
Find out why Jen Sewell is calling this position her dream job Tuesday night on News 3.