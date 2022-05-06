SIU Softball cancels Friday's game against Illinois State due to bad weather

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The final regular season home series for SIU Softball was supposed to start on Friday.
Rain in the area forced the team to cancel game one against Illinois State.
The good news is the teams will be back at Charlotte West Stadium on Saturday. Game 1 is at noon, followed by game 2.
The Salukis will hold Senior Day festvites after the Doubleheader.
Tomorrow's doubleheader will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2018.
Southern is third in the MVC standings, Illinois State is fifth. Both teams enter on a 3 game winning streak.
SIU was last at home on April 27th falling 1-0 nothing to Missouri State.