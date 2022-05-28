 Skip to main content
SIU Soccer Holds ID Camp

CARBONDALE (WSIL) - Some of the best area Soccer players from 7th grade and up spent Saturday morning with the Salukis. The Maroon and White held an ID Camp with the goal of scouting some of the top local talent who want to play at the Collegiate level.

Plenty of future Salukis were out trying to both improve their game and impress the SIU Soccer coaching staff.

Along with local talent, there was also some strong talent from out of state.

A few Saluki players were also in attendance to help run the camp.

With players as young as 12 years old, it can be nerve wracking trying to perform at a high level in front of a college coach.

We'll hear from Coach Craig Roberts about those nerves Sunday on News 3.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

