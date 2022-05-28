SIU Soccer Holds ID Camp

CARBONDALE (WSIL) - Some of the best area Soccer players from 7th grade and up spent Saturday morning with the Salukis. The Maroon and White held an ID Camp with the goal of scouting some of the top local talent who want to play at the Collegiate level.
Plenty of future Salukis were out trying to both improve their game and impress the SIU Soccer coaching staff.
Along with local talent, there was also some strong talent from out of state.
A few Saluki players were also in attendance to help run the camp.
With players as young as 12 years old, it can be nerve wracking trying to perform at a high level in front of a college coach.
