Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Union,
western Williamson, Jackson, southwestern Franklin and southeastern
Perry Counties through 930 PM CDT...

At 844 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Ava to near Grand Tower. Movement was
southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Grand Tower around 850 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Murphysboro,
Elkville, Carbondale, De Soto and Hurst.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Paducah.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

SIU Soccer Holds Final Camp of the Summer

  • Updated
  • 0
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The SIU Soccer team held their final summer camp on Sunday, and they didn't let the rain stop them. The camp was supposed to be held at the Lew Hartzog Complex but was moved into the Banterra Center due to the storms that were in the area.

Sunday's camp was for boys and girls ages 5-18. The first session went from 9 to 11 a.m. It was a mini kicker camp for ages 5-7.

The second session was the field player and goalkeeper camp which ran from 9 to 4 p.m. It was open to 8-18 year old's.

New SIU Soccer Assistant Coaches, Matt Ball and Alyssa Krause as well as current Saluki players helped run the camp.

Head Coach Craig Roberts focused on the fundamentals with campers. They worked on speed, accuracy, footwork, form and more. They also mixed in a few fun activities such as a tic-tac-toe race using soccer pennies.

After the rain stopped, campers headed out to the field.

Roberts spoke about why he enjoys coaching little kids during these camps.

The Salukis kick-off their Fall season with an exhibition game at home against Indiana Wesleyan University on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

