SIU Soccer Holds Final Camp of the Summer

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The SIU Soccer team held their final summer camp on Sunday, and they didn't let the rain stop them. The camp was supposed to be held at the Lew Hartzog Complex but was moved into the Banterra Center due to the storms that were in the area.
Sunday's camp was for boys and girls ages 5-18. The first session went from 9 to 11 a.m. It was a mini kicker camp for ages 5-7.
The second session was the field player and goalkeeper camp which ran from 9 to 4 p.m. It was open to 8-18 year old's.
New SIU Soccer Assistant Coaches, Matt Ball and Alyssa Krause as well as current Saluki players helped run the camp.
Head Coach Craig Roberts focused on the fundamentals with campers. They worked on speed, accuracy, footwork, form and more. They also mixed in a few fun activities such as a tic-tac-toe race using soccer pennies.
After the rain stopped, campers headed out to the field.
Roberts spoke about why he enjoys coaching little kids during these camps.
The Salukis kick-off their Fall season with an exhibition game at home against Indiana Wesleyan University on Thursday, Aug. 11.