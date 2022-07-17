SIU Soccer Holds Final Camp of the Summer

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Union, western Williamson, Jackson, southwestern Franklin and southeastern Perry Counties through 930 PM CDT... At 844 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ava to near Grand Tower. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Grand Tower around 850 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Murphysboro, Elkville, Carbondale, De Soto and Hurst. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH