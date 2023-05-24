SIU, SEMO Football teams both land spot in Athlon Sports Top 25 FCS Poll

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Normally when you see the logos of the Saluki and Redhawk with a football backdrop, it means were talking about the War for The Wheel.
Not this time. We're a little more than 100 days until College Football starts.
That means those way too early preseason rankings get released.
Athlon Sports has the SEMO Redhawks as the 9th best FCS team in the nation coming into the season.
The Redhawks Ohio Valley Conference champions last season.
SEMO runs through the 'Hess Express' as Geno Hess's 55 total touchdowns were just too much for opponents to handle.
SEMO opens its season on the road visiting Kansas state out of the Big 12 on September 2nd.
The Redhawks check in at #9. The Salukis come in 11 spots later at number in the poll at number 20.
The Dawgs were hard at work recently. They held their spring game a little more than a month ago.
SIU finished last season 5-6 overall and went 4-4 in the MVFC.
The maroon and white have 14 starters returning including Quarterback Nic Baker who has 50 career touchdowns.
Southern opens the year at home hosting Austin Peay on night September 2nd.
They will plan to have a bounce back year and find that endzone a whole lot more.