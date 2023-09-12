SIU & SEMO Football both in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Both SIU & SEMO landed spots in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll.
This means the Saturday night matchup will be a top 20 showdown.
The complete poll is listed below.
2023 STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 POLL – Sept. 11
- South Dakota State
- North Dakota State
- Montana State
- William & Mary
- Idaho
- Holy Cross
- Furman
- Sacramento State
- Weber State
- UIW
- New Hampshire
- Montana
- Southeast Missouri
- North Dakota
- Southern Illinois
- UC Davis
- North Carolina Central
- Samford
- Southeastern Louisiana
- Mercer
- Rhode Island
- Delaware
- Florida A&M
- Villanova
- Youngstown State