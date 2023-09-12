 Skip to main content
SIU & SEMO Football both in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Both SIU & SEMO landed spots in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll.

This means the Saturday night matchup will be a top 20 showdown. 

The complete poll is listed below.

2023 STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 POLL – Sept. 11

  1. South Dakota State
  2. North Dakota State
  3. Montana State
  4. William & Mary
  5. Idaho
  6. Holy Cross
  7. Furman
  8. Sacramento State
  9. Weber State
  10. UIW
  11. New Hampshire
  12. Montana
  13. Southeast Missouri
  14. North Dakota
  15. Southern Illinois
  16. UC Davis
  17. North Carolina Central
  18. Samford
  19. Southeastern Louisiana
  20. Mercer
  21. Rhode Island
  22. Delaware
  23. Florida A&M
  24. Villanova
  25. Youngstown State

