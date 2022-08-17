SIU, Saluki Baseball Coach Rhodes agrees to contract extension

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University and Saluki baseball head coach Lance Rhodes have agreed to a contract extension, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tim Leonard announced on Wednesday.
The five-year extension will keep Rhodes in Carbondale through the 2027 season.
In 2022, Rhodes led the Salukis to their first Missouri Valley Conference title since 1990, and the eighth regular season title in program history. SIU finished the season 44-16 with a 16-5 record in the MVC, marking the third-winningest season ever and the best mark in conference play since the 2003 season when Southern won 17 games.
SIU will release its 2023 schedule in the coming week.