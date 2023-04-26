SIU Running Back & Centralia native Javon Williams Jr. hopeful to be selected in NFL Draft

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The dream of playing in the NFL is just one day away for some of the best college football players in the country
259 players will hear their names called during the three day NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Centralia native and SIU Running Back Javon Williams Jr. hopes to be one of them.
The saluki tailback has dreamed about playing pro football since he was 5 years old and idolized Lions legend Barry Sanders.
In his 5 seasons at Southern, he found the endzone 37 times along with a career-high 17 touchdowns in 2019.
Williams Jr. would be the first Saluki picked since Jeremy Chinn was taken by the Panthers in 2020.
It's not clear where he may get drafted, but scouts believe his best chance is in the later rounds.
The Saluki standout says his world will change forever if he gets picked.
The Carolina Panthers hold the number one overall selection.
The draft starts on Thursday at 7:00PM.
The draft starts on Thursday at 7:00PM.