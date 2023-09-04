SIU QB Nic Baker named MFVC Player of the Week

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Saluki Football is coming off one its most memorable weekends in recent memory.
The Salukis dominated Saturday night's season opener hammering Austin Peay 49-23.
A big reason why the Dawgs looked so good at home the sensational play of 6th year Quarterback Nic Baker.
Baker was named the Valley's Player of the Week, its the seventh time in his career he has won the honor.
QB #1 opened up the year with a major victory over the defending Atlantic Sun co-champs.
Baker broke the program record for completions with 560 and fired three touchdown passes in the week one win.
The salukis signal caller was highly efficient.
Head coach Nick Hill says nothing seems to bother his field general and its quite impressive.