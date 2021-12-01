SIU men's basketball opens conference play at Evansville Wednesday

(WSIL) -- Missouri Valley Conference basketball tips off on Wednesday with a full slate of league games, with Southern Illinois traveling to Evansville for a 6 p.m. matchup on ESPN3.
The Salukis (3-3) are coming off a 62-59 win over Alcorn State, in which they trailed by 17 points but made a second-half comeback to claim the victory.
Junior forward Marcus Domask led the team with 24 points. In the last two games, the junior forward is shooting 54 percent from the field, 44 percent from 3-point and made all eight of his free throws.
SIU is shooting 57 percent on 2-point field goals this year, which leads the MVC and ranks 27th nationally.
All 10 MVC teams are playing one MVC game on Dec. 1 or Dec. 2, and conference play will resume in January with 17-straight MVC games.
SIU and Evansville split a pair of games last season on back-to-back days at Banterra Center. The teams are playing in Evansville for the first time since Feb. 5, 2020, a 64-60 overtime win for SIU.
SIU is 3-1 in its last four games at Evansville and 3-1 in its last four MVC openers.
Head Coach Nick Hill said he is excited to be starting conference play.
"It's early, so it's a bit different, Evansville is close to us and a great program. We split with them last year, I think they're playing really well right now – I think they just had a big win against Eastern Illinois. It's a tough challenge to go on the road, the first Valley game, it's extremely hard to win on the road in the Valley. Coach [Todd] Lickliter does a great job with his team, obviously, offensively. They have good spacing, ball movement, tough physical defense that they play with. They present a lot of challenges for us, and for us we have to play better than we did on Friday night, we have to be mentally and physically ready to go for a 6 pm start Wednesday night at Evansville."