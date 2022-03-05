 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SIU Men's Basketball Falls to Drake in Arch Madness Quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU Men's Basketball Falls to Drake in Arch Madness Quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- The SIU Men's basketball team faced Drake on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference's Arch Madness Tournament. 

This was a rematch game for the Salukis, they faced the Bulldogs twice during the regular season and lost both contests by a total of three points.

Southern found themselves up by seven points with just under three minutes left in the first half, but the Bulldogs went on an 11-2 run and led 28-26 at halftime. 

Drake continued their strong play into the second half extending their lead to 10 with just under 12 minutes left in the game. 

The Bulldogs went on to win 65-52 ending the Salukis season. 

SIU finishes the season 16-15 and sixth in the MVC. 

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

Recommended for you