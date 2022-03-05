SIU Men's Basketball Falls to Drake in Arch Madness Quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- The SIU Men's basketball team faced Drake on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference's Arch Madness Tournament.
This was a rematch game for the Salukis, they faced the Bulldogs twice during the regular season and lost both contests by a total of three points.
Southern found themselves up by seven points with just under three minutes left in the first half, but the Bulldogs went on an 11-2 run and led 28-26 at halftime.
Drake continued their strong play into the second half extending their lead to 10 with just under 12 minutes left in the game.
The Bulldogs went on to win 65-52 ending the Salukis season.
SIU finishes the season 16-15 and sixth in the MVC.