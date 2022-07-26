SIU Introduces Tim Leonard as new Athletic Director

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Last week, SIU announced Tim Leonard as its 16th Athletic Director. Leonard has worked in athletic administration for 30 years.
on Tuesday, the Salukis introduced the new man in charge of all sports to the public.
Sports Reporter Gabi Sorrentino was at the introduction and shares why the hire is already starting to energize the SIU faithful.
They say when you know, you know. For Tim Leonard, it took just five minutes for him to know that he wanted to be a Saluki.
"It had a lot of the things I was looking for. One: a very, very rich history and great tradition here and that was important to me," said the new AD.
On Tuesday evening, SIU alumni, students, coaches, athletes and more gathered in the Banterra Center to welcome Leonard to Southern Illinois.
Leonard comes from Towson University where he was the Athletics Director for eight years. When asked how he can make SIU stand out in the MVC, his answer was simple.
"Win. Right? You win and everybody’s happy and that solves a lot of problems, so we’ve just got to figure out how to win as many championships as we can."
Leonard isn’t the only one excited to join the Saluki community.
Current coaches are looking forward to seeing his vision unfold in the coming years.
“The biggest thing I'm excited about is his vision, and his vision for the program. I'm glad that he's taking the time to assess and getting the lay of the land, but I'm curious to see what his vision is as it unfolds,” said Women's Basketball Head Coach, Kelly Bond-White.
“That’s good that, you have the support from him, where he’s been there and done it and just excited to get to work with him,” expressed Lance Rhodes who is the SIU Baseball Coach.
Although Leonard does not officially start until August, he said his top priority right now is to get to know the coaches, athletes and community and learn what is important to them.
In Carbondale, I'm Gabi Sorrentino. News 3 Sports.