SIU/Indiana State Baseball elimination game moved to Friday due to storms

SPRINGFIELD, MO (WSIL) - The Saluki Baseball team can not seem to escape the bad weather.
SIU was forced to delay its game twice yesterday and that may have impacted how the team played.
Thursday's game was washed out and has been moved to Friday morning at 11:00am.
No Saluki baseball today, But that could be a good thing for the Dawgs.
The Salukis had major issues with Missouri State's Mason Hull last night. He launched a solo shot over the wall in left to tie the game at 1 all.
He was not done there, Hull had a multi-homer game. Missouri State was ahead 4-1 in the 8th and it would be 5-1 after this solo jack to the deepest part of the park.
The number one seed salukis were upset 5-1 by #6 seed Bears.
SIU is now in the elimination bracket, they will face #5 seed Indiana State tomorrow morning at 11.
The good news here for Dawgs, the Maroon and White swept the Sycamores two weeks ago, Outscoring Indiana State 26-9. This means a bounce-back for the baseball squad is very likely.
An SIU loss ends the Salukis season, a win and the Dawgs survive and advance.
We'll have highlights from this matchup on Friday night here on News 3.