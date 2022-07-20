SIU in talks to name new Athletic Director

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - SIU has been in the market for a new Athletic Director for quite some time. Interim Matt Kupec has done a really nice job stepping in to fill the open void.
According to ESPN, the Salukis are closing in on a candidate and an official hire could be made soon.
According to reports, Tim Leonard is expected to become the new SIU Athletic Director.
Leonard was formally the A.D. at Towsen in Maryland for the last eight years.
Prior to his time with the Tigers, he was the senior associate A.D. at SMU in Texas.
The Boise State grad is from Idaho, and used to also serve as the director of annual giving at Illinois State University.
At this time there is no official word and no comment from the university on the potential hire. A deal still could be done before the weekend.