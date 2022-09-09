SIU hosts SEMO in War for the Wheel Saturday

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- No. 17 Southern Illinois hosts SEMO on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the annual War For The Wheel.
SIU and SEMO are separated by just 45 miles and the Mississippi River. Each year, the winner of the game takes home an authentic ship's wheel to its side of the river and proudly display it until the next scheduled matchup.
The game versus the Redhawks is the 90th between the two schools and it is the 46th game played between the two teams in Carbondale.
Saluki Athletics has partnered with Black Diamond Harley-Davidson to host Hawgs & Dawgs as well.
Motorcycle riders are invited to assemble at 5:30 p.m. at the South tunnel entrance into Saluki Stadium, where they will lead the Salukis onto the field prior to kickoff.
To participate in Hawgs & Dawgs, riders must purchase a game ticket on the official Athletics website, entering the promo code "HAWGS". Riders have two ticket options that include a special discounted rate:
- $10 (Ticket Only)
- $20 (Ticket plus T-shirt)
Fans who order shirts can pick them up the day of the game at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson until 4 p.m., or get them at the stadium at 5:30.