SIU hoops eyes revenge against Indiana State on Wednesday

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - SIU Men's basketball is trying to become the class of conference.
Right now the Salukis are looking up at valley leader Indiana State.
The Dawgs are 4-2 in the Missouri valley, the Sycamores are a perfect 6-0.
The last time these teams met the sycamores pulled off a 3 point win over the Salukis in Carbondale.
That was just the second home game of the year for Southern, but a strong second half was not enough.
Here's the positive: following the loss Salukis rattled off 7 straight wins.
Salukis assistant coach Brenden Mullins says you've got to be ready to go for every game in this league. especially those revenge games.
These two teams are back on the floor on Wednesday night. Southern is 7-1 over its last 8, the sycamores have won their last four games