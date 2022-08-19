SIU Holds Annual Saluki Kickoff Event

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU held their annual freshman pep rally today to get new students and other fans hyped up for the upcoming Saluki sports season.
Everyone can't wait for their favorite teams to get back on the field.
The annual Saluki Kickoff Event got underway at Saluki Stadium Friday evening.
The Dawg Pound was packed with loads of freshmen gathering to celebrate the return of the school-year and the Fall sports season.
Cheerleaders, coaches and even the Saluki marching band were there to help hype up the crowd.
Coaches spoke about how important the Dawg Pound is to their team's performance.
Students finished the night with a t-shirt toss and a chance to walk on the Saluki Stadium field and play some icebreaker games with each other.
Many athletes and students were excited about the events return after a two year absence.
SIU will continue their fan activities next week on the Aug. 25 with their annual Saluki Fan Fest with more activities planned.