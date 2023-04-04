SIU & Head Soccer Coach Craig Roberts part ways

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Turnover continues for the SIU Women's Soccer team.
Head Coach Craig Roberts, who was placed on administrative leave last October, is now is out as the Salukis head coach.
SIU officials tell News 3 Sports they will now have a national search to find a new head coach.
Roberts was hired in March of 2022 and had a major impact during his short time leading the Salukis.
His biggest accomplishment was turning this program around.
Roberts brought the Dawgs their first win in over 1,030 days and led them an 8-5-4 record.
Southern also reached the playoffs for the first time in program history.
News 3 Sports reached out to Roberts for comment.
He told us legal action is being taken against SIU and plans to make a statement after he meets with his attorneys.