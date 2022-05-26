SIU golf coach Danielle Kaufman resigns

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University Golf Coach and Director Danielle Kaufman has resigned her position.
Kaufman was named the head coach for the women's golf team on June 14, 2018, and served four seasons at SIU.
She guided Southern to a Missouri Valley Conference Championship in 2019, then added director of golf responsibilities for both the men's and women's programs in 2020. Most recently, she led the men's program to an MVC title in 2022.
"This was an exceedingly difficult decision for me to make as I had envisioned spending the rest of my professional career coaching the Salukis," Kaufman said. "I am extremely proud of my two conference championships and the determination my teams have shown in the face of adversity the last two years."
"We appreciate Danielle's service to the University and wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors," said SIU Director of Athletics Matt Kupec.